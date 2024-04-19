Madhyamik results to be published in May 1st week

Kolkata: The results of the Madhyamik examination 2024 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be published in the first week of May.

Over 8.7 lakh candidates had appeared for the Madhyamik examination that started from February 2 and ended on February 12. The WBBSE had revised the exam timings of the Class 10 board examinations this year. The Class 10 board exams, earlier set to be held between 11:45 and 3 pm, were conducted from 9:45 am to 1 pm. The pass percentage of the students in last year’s Madhyamik examination

was 86.15.