Madhyamik results to be out on May 2; Higher Secondary on May 8

Kolkata: The results of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations will be declared in early May. If everything goes as per schedule, results of Madhyamik will be published on May 2 while that of Higher Secondary on May 8.



The Madhyamik examination started on February 2 and ended on February 12. The Higher Secondary examination began from February 16 and ended on February 29. The results are usually published within 90 days of the ending of the examinations.

In both the cases, the results are being published well ahead of 90 days. Over 8.7 lakh candidates had appeared for Madhyamik while the number in case of Higher Secondary was around 7.89 lakh.