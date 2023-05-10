Madhyamik results releasing on May 19

The Madhyamik Examination 2023 results will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on May 19. Results will be available on selected websites and apps from noon.

The results will be announced by the Board president at 10 am on May 19. The schools will be able to avail the mark sheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 12 noon. Schools of Murshidabad district have been requested to collect the mark sheets and certificates from Gorabazar Iswar Chandra Institution in Berhampore.

Students can avail their results online from websites www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, www.wbresults.nic.in, www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha and www.schools9.com. They can avail their results from 15 websites, including online news portals listed by the Board. Apart from this, the results can also be availed through apps such as Exametc.com, Madhyamik Results 2023, Madhyamik Result and FASTRESULT. State Education minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday tweeted: “19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 am the results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE.”

On Tuesday while attending a programme at Jorasanko Thakurbari, Basu had hinted that the result is likely to come out in the next 10 days. A total of 6,98,724 candidates had appeared for the Madhyamik examination, which took place from February 23 to March 4. It was earlier informed that the Madhyamik examination result will be published by the end of May by Board president Ramanuj Ganguly. Later, an official had said considering the Board’s preparedness, the exam result may be published in the third week of May. The process of copy-checking started soon after the exams were completed and the papers were distributed amongst 1,153 head examiners and 41,000 examiners.