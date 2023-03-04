‘Madhyamik result to be published by May end’

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is slowly shifting its administrative work towards an online setting from a manual one. To ensure the same, two steps in the process of finalising the result will be conducted online.



The two steps include clarifications and final check of the Madhyamik examination marks before publication. According to the Board president Ramanuj Ganguly, the result will be published by the last week of May. Out of the total candidates that took Madhyamik examination, 1,117 were children with special needs, 208 candidates had appeared for examination from hospital and 267 candidates appeared for the examination from the sick room.

“The examination was conducted smoothly and peacefully. The process of copy checking will start. 1153 head examiners will be there and 41,000 examiners will be associated with it,” Ganguly said.

Usually the process of partial cross-check of marks and final checking to the publication of marks takes 20 days but Ganguly expects that with an online process, the time taken may reduce. Ganguly stated that four cases of vandalism were reported to the board, which includes three in Alipurduar and one in Hooghly. Moreover, nine mobile phones, including one from Cooch Behar, one from Kolkata and seven from Malda were recovered during the entire duration of the Madhyamik examination which took place from February 23 to March 4. Prior to the beginning of the examination, 200 venues had CCTV. This time, the app named Elixam was introduced by the board for monitoring. It successfully covered 2,569 venues out of a total of 2,867 venues.