Madhyamik PPS: Marks of over 12K answer scripts changed

Kolkata: A total of 12,468 answer scripts, applied for Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) of Madhyamik Examination 2024, underwent changes in marks, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced on Friday.



Eleven candidates’ ranks improved, amongst which seven candidates secured positions in the merit list.

Out of 1,33,462 answer scripts applied for PPS this year, the percentage of change was 9.34 per cent. According to the Board, out of 7, 65, 252 candidates who had passed the examination, 41, 781 candidates had applied for scrutiny of marks. The total number of candidates who appeared for the examination, held from February 2, were 9, 12, 598.

There were changes in ranks of four candidates enlisted in the merit list and ranks of seven candidates elevated, helping them secure a position in the merit list. Narendrapur RK Mission Vidyalaya’s Olive Gain’s rank jumped from sixth position to fourth, Balurghat High School’s Saatwata De’s ranked shifted from seventh to fifth, Balurghat Girls High School’s Abritti Ghatak’s rank changed from seventh to sixth, and Narendrapur RK Mission Vidyalaya’s Ritobrata Nath’s rank changed from ninth to seventh.

Amongst seven candidates who secured merit list position after change in marks, two candidates’ rank shifted from 12th to seventh, two candidates’ rank jumped from 13th to ninth, two candidates’ rank increased from 12th to 10th and one candidates’ from 11th to 10th. While the minimum marks increased from two to five, according to the Board, a maximum of 22 marks had increased for a candidate.

Board president Ramanuj Ganguly said: “Over 12,000 mistakes were found in marks recalculation, which needs to be avoided.” He reaffirmed that the Board is trying to cut down on these errors and lessons need to be learnt from these mistakes to make the process better. Meanwhile, for the Post Publication Review (PPR), out of 1, 47, 346 candidates who failed in the examination, 3,508 had applied. Total number of answer scripts applied for PPR was 14, 229, out of which 1, 238 answer scripts were changed.

Board results were published on May 2. The pass percentage of candidates in Madhyamik examination 2024 was 86.31 per cent which is a slight improvement from last year’s which was 86.15 per cent. Even with a higher number of female candidates appearing for the Madhyamik examination, which was 5,08,698, the success percentage of girls remained lower than boys.

Out of 1000 males who appeared, there were 1209 female candidates in 2024 which is slightly more compared to 1166 female candidates per 1000 male in 2023. However, the percentage of successful female candidates was 83.90 per cent and male candidates was 89.21 per

cent in 2024.