Madhyamik post-publication review & scrutiny results out today

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of the post-publication review (PPR) and post-publication scrutiny (PPS) of this year’s Madhyamik examinations

on Wednesday.

According to the official notification, students will be able to access their individual PPR and PPS results from 9 am onwards by visiting the designated portal, https://result.wbbsedata.com, and entering their roll number and date of birth. This year, each school will also be able to download the consolidated PPR and PPS results in PDF format using their respective school login credentials on the same portal. The WBBSE has notified that revised marksheets and certificates, only for candidates whose marks have changed following review or scrutiny, will be available at the respective regional offices.

Heads of institutions have been instructed to collect these documents within seven working days from the date of publication of the results.

While collecting the revised documents, schools must submit the original marksheets and certificates of the concerned candidates. The results of this year’s Madhyamik examination were declared on May 2. Applications for PPR and PPS were accepted from that date until May 17.