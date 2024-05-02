Madhyamik: Pass percentage stands at 86.31%

Kolkata: In the Madhyamik examination 2024, the pass percentage of candidates stood at 86.31 per cent, a slight improvement from last year’s figure which was 86.15 per cent.



The examination was held across 2,675 centres and venues where a total of 9,12,598 candidates appeared.

Even though a higher number of female candidates appeared for the examination — 5,08,698 — the success percentage of girls remained lower than boys.

Out of 1000 males who appeared, there were 1209 female candidates in 2024 which is slightly more compared to 1166 female candidates per 1000 male in 2023.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president pointed out that the success rate marginally increased from 83.05 per cent in 2023.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students, who passed the Madhyamik examination. “My sincere wishes and congratulations to all the students who passed the Madhyamik examination. My congratulations to your parents and teachers. May your coming days be prosperous, I pray,” Banerjee wrote on ‘X.’

North Bengal districts shined bright in Madhyamik this year with many rank holders emerging from this region.

At 96.88 per cent, Kalimpong registered the highest pass percentage rate. About 14 students have clinched the first to tenth rank from North Bengal. South Dinajpur has the highest number with 7 among the 13.