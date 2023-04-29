Madhyamik: Online marks verification from April 29 to May 1

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct the online marks verification for the Madhyamik Examination 2023 from April 29 to May 1.



The results for the examinations will be published by the end of May.

According to the Board, the verifying of marks is an important aspect of ensuring accuracy and fairness of the examination process. They will be conducting the marks verification process online this year. It will involve the head examiners uploading the verified marks onto a secured online platform, which will be accessible to designated members of the examination section.

The Board has stressed on the head examiners to ensure that all answer scripts are marked accurately and that the marks are entered correctly into the system. The Board had slowly been shifting its administrative work towards an online setting from a manual one. To ensure the same, two steps of the process to finalisation of marks will be conducted online.

It had been earlier stated that the two steps will include clarifications and final check of the Madhyamik examination marks before publication.