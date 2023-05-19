Madhyamik: North Bengal students shine bright

Malda/ Jalpaiguri/ Cooch Behar: Students from Malda came out with flying colours in Madhyamik examination this year with 21 candidates in the top 10, highest among the districts in the state. Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir in English Bazar alone has 13 students among the 21, including the joint second in the state, Rifat Hasan Sarkar. He secured 691 marks in the examination. Among the others, there are 4 students in the 3rd position in the state, 2 in 5th, 2 in 6th, 3 in 7th, 4 in 8th and 5 in 10th position from Malda.



Swami Tapahara Nandaji Maharaj, headmaster of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir, said: “A total of 108 students took the secondary examination this year from our school. Everyone passed scoring well. However, 13 students secured their places among the top 10 in the state. This year’s secondary results have been very good. Rifat Hasan Sarkar came 2nd in the state with 691 marks, from our institution.”

Rifat Hasan Sarkar and his family are currently in Siliguri. There he is taking special coaching for medical exams. Rifat is a resident of Hyderpur under the English Bazar police station. Rifat’s father is Liaqat Ali, a teacher in Bhartitari High School.

Rifat said: “I want to become a doctor in future. The mock tests that I took during the preparation helped me a lot. I like to play in the field and read story books in my leisure hours.”

Swami Tapahara Nandaji Maharaj further said that four students of the school, Arghydeep Saha, Swaraj Pal, Mahir Hasan and Mohammad Sarwar Imtiaz, jointly secured the third place scoring 690.

Among other schools, Sujapur High School got 3 among the top 10, Akrurmoni Coronation Institution 2 with Nazirpur High School, Mozampur High School and Chanchal Rani Dakshayani Girls High School have one each in the top 10.

Shmaran Debnath, a student of Dhupguri Bairatiguri High School in Jalpaiguri district, secured the seventh position in the state with a score of 686. In the future, Shmarans desire to pursue a career in engineering.

Satyam Banik, a student of Cooch Behar Ram Bholan High School, also secured the seventh position in the state in his secondary examinations. He scored 686 marks. In addition to studying science in the future, he has a desire to pursue a career in engineering, medicine or get an administrative job by clearing UPSC.

Pratyusha Barman, a student of Dinhata Gopalnagar MSS High School, secured the eighth position in the state in her secondary examinations. She scored 685 marks. Pratyusha aspires to pursue research in the field of Physics in the future.Tushar Debnath, a student of Boxirhat High School in Cooch Behar district, achieved the ninth position in the state by scoring 684 marks in the secondary examinations.