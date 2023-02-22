Madhyamik: ‘No. of candidates is less this yr in Siliguri edu dist’

This year the number of Madhyamik candidates is less compared to last year in the Siliguri education district.

The number of female candidates is, however, more than male candidates in the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

This year the number of secondary examinees in the Siliguri education district is 13234. Last year the number was 14239. The statistics say that the number of examinees this year is much less than last year.

According to sources, many students have dropped out due to Covid. Because of that, the number has decreased.

Supriya Sen, Regional Officer of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, North Bengal Region, said: “Preparation is almost complete. There will be a strict vigil at the examination centres. There are a total of 50 examination halls in Siliguri. All the centres will be monitored by CCTV cameras.”

He also said that this year, the authorities have taken additional steps to prevent cheating. It is known that the examination centres will have guards along with invigilators.

The guidelines issued by the board said: “If the candidate wants to leave the examination hall before the end of the exam time, he/she must keep the

question paper with the answer sheet. If someone wants to

leave the exam centre with the question paper, he must stay in the examination hall for a specified time. Parents are not allowed to enter the examination centre. There will be three CCTV cameras in each examination centre.

In the Darjeeling Hills, 2289 males and 2474 females are appearing for the test. “Along with CC (continuing candidates) candidates, the total number is 4830. There are 37 venues with 11 main centres and 26 sub-venues,” stated Rabina Tamang, DI of Secondary Education.

The Darjeeling Police has launched two helpline numbers — 0354-2252057 and 9147889078 — for Madhyamik candidates.“They can contact us at these numbers in case they face any problems and need assistance,” stated Dr Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

A total of 3463 students are appearing in the Kalimpong district, including 1660 males and 1803 females.

Malda has 19 centres to conduct the Madhyamik examination for 133 venues. A total of 39439 candidates, including r

egular, CC, and compartmental will sit for the exams in the district.

There are 22057 girls and 17382 boys slated to appear for examination from 280 schools among which 13 new secondary schools are participating.

The candidates will be checked for mobiles or smart watches before entering the venue and no parent will be allowed inside.This year in Jalpaiguri District, 24600 students are appearing for Madhyamik.

There are 98 exam centres. In Cooch Behar district, 26627 students will attend the Board Examination