Madhyamik: No. of candidates dips by four lakh compared to last year

KOLKATA: The number of candidates set to appear for the Madhyamik examination this year has witnessed a dip of over 4 lakhs in comparison to the previous year.



About 6,98,628 candidates are slated to appear for the examination in 2023. Last year, over 10.98 lakh candidates had appeared.

The Madhyamik examination 2023 begins from February 23 and ends on March 4.

Ramanuj Ganguly, president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) that conducts the state board examinations has attributed two reasons behind the decline in the number of candidates. In 2017, during admission in class VI, the Board had been stringent regarding age relaxation and so a lesser number of candidates had got admitted. The government schools had later allowed some relaxations by bringing out a revised notification but it did not happen in the case of government-aided and government-sponsored schools.

Secondly, nearly 2 lakh candidates who had registered in class IX did not fill up the enrolment form for appearing for Madhyamik.

A senior WBBSE official expressed his apprehension that the pandemic situation in which classroom teaching was a far cry has resulted in this registration-enrolment gap.

Ganguly said that the number of female candidates this year will be 356021 while the number of male is 290172.

Examinations will take place in 2867 centres with the total number of examiners being 40353. The number of head examiners is 1153.