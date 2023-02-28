Madhyamik: Mamata visits Bhowanipore Girls High School

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to Bhowanipore Girls High School on Tuesday morning to see if the Madhyamik candidates are facing any inconvenience.



Banerjee reached the school at around 11.15 am when a majority of the candidates were waiting outside the school with the examination slated to start at noon. The Life Science examination was held on Tuesday.

Some people outside the school were excited to see the Chief Minister and started shouting “welcome didi”, however, Banerjee asked them not to do so as the examination was going on.

She talked with Trinamool Congress block president of ward 71 Bablu Singh and enquired about arrangements made for the guardians.

Banerjee asked Singh to ensure that students and the guardians who accompany their wards to the examination venue do not face any inconvenience.

She also informed that the state government has given financial assistance for the repair of several old schools in Bhowanipore that includes South Suburban, Mitra Institution etc.

She said that arrangements will be made for making Bhowanipore Girls High School a two-storied one if the authorities are interested. It is learnt that she has also sought a list of schools in the Bhowanipore area that need a facelift.

Banerjee also directed to make necessary arrangements for the renovation of the clubs in the area that includes Young Boys Club, Swaraj Club, the club at Madan Pal Lane among others.

The Paddapukur Swimming Club is already undergoing a facelift. The Madhyamik examination started on February 23 and will end on March 4.