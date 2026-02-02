Madhyamik: Kolkata Police announces helpline

Kolkata: Ahead of the Madhyamik, Kolkata Police has announced special arrangements, including a dedicated helpline number, to ensure that examinees can reach their centres smoothly and safely.

“To avoid any inconvenience to students, a helpline (9432610039) has been activated. On receiving a call, police personnel and officers will reach the spot and extend all possible assistance,” a senior police officer reportedly said on Sunday.

To ensure smooth traffic movement during examination hours, police have imposed a complete ban on the movement of goods-carrying vehicles across the city from 6 am to noon.

He said traffic guards have been instructed to prioritise the movement of examinees and intervene promptly in case of congestion or delays.

“Officers have been asked to help students in every possible way— from escorting them to centres if they are delayed to assisting those who may have forgotten their admit

cards,” he said.

Police have also arranged for ambulances to be stationed at key road intersections.

“If any examinee falls ill, immediate arrangements will be made to take the student to the nearest hospital,” he said.