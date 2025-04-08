Madhyamik, HS results will be declared on time: Min

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu has confirmed that there will be no delay in publishing the results of the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, despite concerns after the Supreme Court cancelled the appointments of nearly 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff in the state.

“There will be no delay. I have already spoken to both the Madhyamik Board and HS Council. I believe they will soon announce the dates for the results,” Basu said on Tuesday.

The court order had raised worries as many of the affected teachers were involved in evaluating answer scripts. Some feared this might slow down the process and delay results.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) officials have clarified that the post-examination process is proceeding without disruption. “Nearly 70 lakh answer scripts of nearly 10 lakh Madhyamik candidates have already been assessed and the marks have been submitted,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) also assured that teachers affected by the verdict will not be forced to return answer scripts.

“If they are willing to continue evaluation, they may do so. However, if any teacher voluntarily returns them, we will have them evaluated by other teachers. But if anyone withholds answer scripts forcefully, action will be taken.” The official also noted that these decisions were taken in consultation with the state government.