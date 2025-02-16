Madhyamik: Exams of three candidates cancelled for mobile phone rule violation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has cancelled the examinations of three Madhyamik candidates after they were caught with mobile phones during the Mathematics paper on Saturday.

The students, appearing from different centres, were found in possession of the devices despite strict prohibitions. One student from Badartala High School, appearing at South Kolkata’s Bartala High School, another from Hooghly’s Rishra Swatantra Hindi Vidyalaya taking the exam at Rishra Brahmananda Keshab Chandra High School, and a third from Purulia’s Netaji Vidyapith, appearing at Purulia Zilla School, were all caught red-handed. This brings the total number of students whose entire exams have been cancelled to 12 since the Madhyamik examinations commenced on February 10. Of these, ten were caught with mobile phones, while another one was found with a smartwatch and another was involved in impersonation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a candidate from North Dinajpur allegedly tore up their answer sheet in frustration over the difficulty of the questions. The incident took place at Surajpur High School, where the student from Belan High School was appearing for the exam. Invigilators immediately intervened and reported the matter to the board. While the student will be allowed to write the remaining papers, the concerned candidate has been Reported Against (RA) following the board’s protocol.