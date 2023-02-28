Madhyamik examinees injured in accident

MALDA: Three, including two Madhyamik examinees, Subhojit Mandal (17) and Prashanta Mandal (17) of Mallikpara area under the Kaliachak police station met with an accident on their way back from the exam venue near Madhughat area under the English Bazar police station.

They are students of Ramesh Chandra High School in Kaliachak. Their examination centre is at Bhagirathi High School. After completing the examination on Tuesday, two secondary students along with a local youth, Tanmoy Mandal had gone to Madhughat area on a motorbike to fill up petrol at the petrol pump. From there on the way back home a truck hit them from behind at Madhughat. Tanmoy Mandal was discharged from the local hospital after receiving first aid. The remaining two examinees are admitted at Malda Medical College.