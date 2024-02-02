Madhyamik examinee killed in road mishap

Kolkata: A Madhyamik examinee was killed in a road accident on Thursday night at Arambagh in Hooghly.



Sources said the student, Sheikh Maidul of Motherchak area in Arambagh, was going to buy milk on a motorcycle. Suddenly a mechanized van hit the motorcycle from behind. Maidul fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries. He was rushed to Arambagh Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case and started a probe. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Madhyamik examinee suffered injury after he met with an accident at Bagnan in Howrah. The student was sitting on the pillion of her uncle’s motorcycle when the rider lost control and collided with another two wheeler in front of it. As a result, the student fell down and suffered a minor injury. The student was later taken to the examination centre.