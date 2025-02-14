Madhyamik examinee found dead at friend’s house

Siliguri: A Madhyamik examinee was found dead in her friend’s house. The deceased, identified as Arpita Mandal, was a resident of Khalpara in Naxalbari and a student at Nanda Prasad High School.

According to reports, Arpita was staying at her friend Sujata Shaibo’s house in Mechbasti since last Sunday after a dispute with her mother. She gave her Madhyamik examinations from her friend’s residence.

On Thursday afternoon, she went to sleep but did not wake up after a long time. Later, her mother, Rupa Mandal, was called and Arpita was rushed to Naxalbari Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Naxalbari police promptly arrived at the scene, recovered the body and sent it to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.

Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) said: “The exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is released. A medical board has been formed to investigate the matter and a magistrate will conduct a full inquiry.”

As part of the investigation, the magistrate visited the area on Friday morning, questioning several people to gather more information about the incident.