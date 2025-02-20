Madhyamik examinee faints during exam; another passes away

Siliguri/Jalpaiguri: Jayashree Barman, a Madhyamik examinee from Tileshwari Adhikari High School, fainted during her exam at Ramkrishna Saradamoni Vidyapith, Siliguri, on Wednesday.

She was rushed to Siliguri District Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Her father, Bapan Barman, reached the hospital upon receiving the news. In a separate incident, Avijit Roy, a Madhyamik

candidate from Chengmari Harendranath High School in Maynaguri, passed away on Tuesday at a private

nursing home.

He was first admitted to Jalpaiguri Medical College on Sunday with severe stomach pain before being shifted.