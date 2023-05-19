Madhyamik exam from February 2 next year

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) have decided to prepone the Madhyamik examination for 2024 to February 2 instead of holding it at the end of that month. Board president Ramanuj Ganguly, while announcing the results for Madhyamik examination 2023, said the exams for next year will be held from February 2 to February 12. Ganguly said the dates have been shifted to February 2 to ensure that students are not troubled and the results can be published at the earliest. Ganguly had visited various schools recently and gathered inputs from them as well as chalked out the logistics to hold the exams early. This year, Madhyamik was conducted from February 23 to March 4.



The revised schedule for next year includes First Languages on February 2, Second Languages on February 3, History on February 5, Geography on February 6, Mathematics on February 8, Life Science on February 9, Physical Science on February 10 and optional elective subjects on February 12. The dates for physical education and social service as well as work education will be announced later by the Board. Apart from this, the Board has notified that the sewing and needle work examination will be of four hours 15 minutes for the theoretical part and the practical examination, which will be held in Kolkata, will be announced later. The examination in music vocal and music instrumental will be for two hours 15 minutes, Computer Application will be of two hours 45 minutes and vocational subjects will be for one hour 40 minutes. The practical examination for vocational subjects will be taken by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools.