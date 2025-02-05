Madhyamik: Device ban in place; exam from Feb 10 to 22

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued a stern directive mandating the surrender of all electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches and bluetooth gadgets, by students taking the Madhyamik examinations. These exams are scheduled to commence on February 10 and will conclude on February 22.

In an effort to ensure the integrity of the examination process, the Board has instructed invigilators to strictly enforce this rule. Despite prior warnings, the WBBSE remains concerned that some candidates might still try to bring these devices into exam venues. Invigilators have been instructed to make clear announcements before each exam, directing candidates to immediately surrender any electronic devices. A designated area, such as a table at the front of the hall, will be provided for the temporary storage of devices until the exam’s conclusion.

The WBBSE has warned that any candidate found in possession of an electronic device, even if it is switched off or in silent mode, after the distribution of question papers will face strict penalties, including the cancellation of their entire examination. Further disciplinary or legal actions may be taken as per examination laws.

The WBBSE has also established control rooms, which began operating at 6 am on Tuesday. These will remain operational from 6 am to 9 pm until February 6. From February 7 to 22, the control rooms will operate 24 hours a day. The WBBSE has published all relevant helpline numbers, including contact details for central and regional control rooms, as well as emergency contacts for the president’s unit, the secretary’s unit, and the assistant secretary’s (confidential section).