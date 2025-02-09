Madhyamik: Cops on motorcycles to come to aid of examinees in distress

Siliguri: In a unique initiative to assist students appearing for this year’s Madhyamik examinations, the Traffic department of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate has decided to provide motorcycle escorts for any examinee facing delays. The Madhyamik examinations, scheduled to begin on February 10, often see students arriving late due to various reasons, including traffic congestion or confusion about the examination center.

To address this issue, the police have designated a special motorcycle force to transport delayed students quickly to their respective examination centers. If any examinee is stuck on the road, they can contact the police control room for assistance. A total of 25 police motorcycles will be stationed at key locations across the city to ensure a swift response.

Biswa Chand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said: “We have observed that some students reach the wrong examination centre or get delayed for various reasons.

To prevent any inconvenience, our motorcycle force will help students reach their centers in the shortest possible time. The students just need to contact our control room by dialing 2662210 or 100.”

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate has taken extensive measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. A total of 600 police personnel will be deployed across the city, with additional security stationed at 36 examination centers spread across 7 police station areas.

Mobile police vans will also patrol the city and goods vehicles will be diverted to prevent traffic congestion. Additionally, special buses will be arranged for students in the Naxalbari block, which is close to the forest, to safeguard them from potential elephant attacks.

Suprakash Roy, Convenor of Secondary Education Siliguri, said: “We have held multiple meetings with the police and transport authorities to ensure a hassle-free examination process. Extra city autos and e-rickshaws (totos) will be in operation on exam days to facilitate students’ transportation.”

This year, the Siliguri Education District has 13,690 students appearing for the examinations across 41 centres. 10 observation centres will be there which will monitor all the venues.