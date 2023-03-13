Madhyamik checking of answer scripts: ‘Ensure caging is practised’

KOLKATA: The checking of answer scripts of Madhyamik examination 2023, which took place from February 23 to March 4, will soon commence. In the meantime, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has advised the head examiners, examiners and scrutineers to ensure that the practice of caging at the end of each answer of a particular question is followed.



According to a headmaster, caging is the practice of using two columns by the teacher checking the paper, wherein question number is mentioned in one column and marks awarded is mentioned in another column.

At the end of each answer script, the total marks are included in these columns.

The Board also stated that if caging is found absent at the end of each answer, the liability would accrue upon the examiners and head examiners. “..therefore every effort is to be taken to avoid such omissions and consequences,” the Board stated, while adding, “This notification is being issued for the benefit of all concerned to reiterate WBBSE’s commitment for not only upholding error less evaluation process in the interest of the examinees, but also protect the autonomy of wisdom of head examiner, examiner and scrutineer concerned.”

The Board had earlier advised the teachers who have been given the role of head examiners and examiners for the checking of Madhyamik examination papers to “maintain extreme care and caution” while carrying back examination’s answer scripts after allotment.

There are 1153 head examiners and 41,000 examiners associated with the examination, the result of which will be published by the end of May.