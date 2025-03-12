Madhyamik: Bootstrap programme launched to promote Science

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has launched the ‘Bootstrap Programme’ to encourage Madhyamik 2025 students to explore science and technology.

The initiative aims to familiarise students with computer science and core science subjects, preparing them for Higher Secondary education.

The programme is divided into three main parts. Firstly, WBCHSE has introduced new subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security and Applied Artificial Intelligence to the higher secondary curriculum. Existing subjects like Modern Computer Applications and Computer Science have also been updated. To familiarise Madhyamik students with these topics and encourage them to pursue computer-related fields, the Council will offer a three-day workshop.

In addition to computer science, a one-day workshop in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Statistics will be held.

These workshops aim to spark students’ interest in these important subjects, providing a strong foundation for their future studies. The programme also includes a three-hour careers guidance session to help students choose suitable subject combinations for higher secondary and explore diverse career options.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE, stated: “Our aim is to make students aware of the importance of both Computer Science and the core sciences. Should students lose interest in these subjects, research and innovation will be affected. Therefore, we need to strengthen their interest to maintain Bengal’s representation within the global scientific community.”

The Bootstrap Programme will be offered both online and offline. Offline sessions will be available for students in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah, with online sessions available for all other students. Registration forms are available on the WBCHSE website, with a fee of Rs 50 for online sessions and Rs 100 for offline sessions. Participants will receive certificates upon completion

of the workshops.