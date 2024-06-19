Madhyamik Board to rope in consultants for financial matters

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has sought applications for the creation of a panel of consultants from the retired officers of West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service (Group A). Retired officers having at least 20 years of working experience of which at least 10 years are in the education sector will be eligible for the post.



“We often need consultants to oversee and offer necessary advice in financial matters. Our requirement is need-based so we are forming a panel of such consultants following proper procedure so that they can share their expertise whenever required.

Experience in the matters of financial discipline and audit is desirable,” said Ramanuj Ganguly, president of WBBSE.

The Board has attached a format of application along with the notification on its website.

The interaction with the applicants would be conducted by the selection committee of the Board constituted for the purpose. The date for such interaction will be intimated to the candidates via email/speed post and will also be notified on the website of WBBSE.

Based on the outcome of the interaction, a panel will be drawn up for engagement and the contractual tenure of the selected candidates, may be renewed subject to satisfactory performance.

The remuneration/honorarium of the consultant, so selected, would be negotiable but it shall not exceed the difference between the last gross pay and the basic pension as admissible on superannuation as per the extant guidelines governing the re-employed employees of Bengal government.

The last date of receipt of applications is June 24 and applications received after this date will not

be considered.