Madhyamik: Board creates Elixam app for ensuring smooth conduct of examination

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has developed an application ‘Elixam’ for the purpose of managing the Madhyamik exams and ensuring that it is conducted smoothly.

The test run of the app was conducted on February 18 by the board. The WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said that twelve people will be working in the control room with the help of six dashboards. The WBBSE has left no stone unturned to ensure that the examination is conducted across the state from February 23 to March 4 successfully. The results for the Madhyamik examination 2023 will be announced by the last week of May.A total of 6,98,724 candidates will be appearing for the test. Around 987 candidates under ‘Child with Special Needs’ will sit for the examination and extra time will be given to 359 candidates. The total sub-venue for the examination is 1641 and the main venue or centres is 1226.

The Board has appointed 40,500 examiners, amongst which 1153 are head examiners. Around 35,000 invigilators will conduct the examination.

“We have checked each venue carefully and are overseeing the preparations,” Ganguly pointed out.

On Tuesday, he said that all preparations have been completed and the Board is now looking forward to conducting the exams successfully.

To add security and ensure no malpractice takes place, maximum CCTV coverage has been provided to exam centres across the state. “When we started, around 200 schools had CCTVs. Now, around 2,790 to 2,795 have been fitted with CCTVs,” Ganguly stated.

Not only this, each centre will have a sick room and health workers to ensure medical accessibility to the students appearing for the examination.

Transport arrangements have also been made by the state transport department, Metro and Eastern Railway to ensure hassle-free commuting for both candidates and their guardians.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will ply at least 1000 buses to tackle the pre and post-exam rush. Moreover, an additional 55-60 buses will operate as exam specials during peak hours, i.e. morning and afternoon.

The Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will provide additional stoppages at Palta, Jagaddal, Kankinara and Payradanga stations on Sealdah-Ranaghat section and Bibhuti Bhushan halt station in Barasat-Bangaon section during the examination days. Metro Railway will run eight special services on the Blue Line on Saturdays, February 25 and March 4. Usually, on Saturdays, the Metro runs 234 services. Out of these, four pairs will run between 10 am to 12 pm and the other four will run between 3 pm to 5 pm.