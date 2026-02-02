Madhyamik begins today; over 9.71L candidates set to appear

Kolkata: The Madhyamik Examination 2026 will begin on Monday across West Bengal, with 9,71,340 candidates set to appear at 2,682 examination centres. Of the total examinees, 5,44,606 are female, 4,26,733 male and one transgender candidate.

The examination will continue till February 12. Papers will be held from 10.45 am to 2 pm. The first 15 minutes will be allotted for reading the question paper. Distribution of answer scripts will begin at 10.55 am, and answer writing will start at 11 am. Candidates must write the question paper serial number in the designated space on the answer booklet. They will be allowed to enter examination centres from 10 am.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education bans all electronic devices in exam halls, including phones, calculators, smartwatches, and earbuds; possession will lead to exam cancellation and device seizure.

The ban on electronic devices will also apply to staff, except designated officials who may use mobile phones strictly for official communication.

In cases of vandalism, the cost of damage will be recovered from the concerned school. The results of the involved candidates will be withheld until clearance is given.

Only approved items such as admit cards, registration certificates, pens and essential stationery will be permitted. Transparent clipboards will be allowed, but water bottles and non-transparent items will not be permitted. Cloak rooms have been arranged outside examination halls for the safekeeping of bags and personal belongings. Candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall during the first one hour and 15 minutes. Those seeking to step out temporarily after that period must submit both the question paper and answer script to the invigilator. Candidates leaving before the end of the examination must hand over their answer booklet and question paper, and may collect the question paper only after the examination concludes.

Security arrangements include CCTV surveillance at all centres, with video recordings to be preserved for at least 30 days. Metal detectors may be used if required and are being deployed in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur.

WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said the instructions had been issued well in advance through test papers and admit cards to ensure candidates were aware of the rules.