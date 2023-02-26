Madhyamik: BDO ferries orphan candidates to examination centres

alipurduar: Prashant Barman, Block Development Officer (BDO,) Kalchini is a man with a golden heart.



With the Madhyamik examinations on, he has taken up the job of ferrying orphan examinees from the orphanages to the examination centre and back to fill in the void in their lives.

“Most of us have grown up amidst the love and care of our parents. They have even been our biggest support system, especially during examinations. However there are many who grow up in orphanages. Although they get a safe shelter in orphanages they are still deprived of the love and affection of their parents. Therefore, when those orphan examinees see other classmates with their parents in the exam centres, they unknowingly feel a pang deep down. I feel honored to stand with them as a guardian during their first board exam. I want to fill up the void,”stated Barman.

There are a total of four candidates for this year’s examination from Uttarayan orphanage of Hamiltonganj.

Their examination centre is 4 km away from their orphanage.Every morning on the day of their examination, the BDO arrives at the gates of the orphanage. He then ferries them one by one on his scooty to the examination centre. After the exams end, he again ferries them back to the orphanage. “We are very lucky to get such love and support. It definitely helps us strive to do better,” stated one of

the examinees.