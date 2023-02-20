Madhyamik: About 1K buses to ply, ER to offer more stoppages

KOLKATA: To tackle the pre and post-exams rush on Madhyamik examination days, scheduled to be held between February 23 to March 4, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will run at least 1000 buses.



Meanwhile, normal bus operations will be strengthened to cover routes spanning all corners of the city and suburbs.

Apart from this, additional 55-60 buses will be operated as exam special services from important terminus during peak hours, i.e. morning and afternoon.

Additional exam special services will be kept reserved at Howrah and Esplanade.

There will be a rescheduling of existing services to ensure a maximum number of buses are available for the convenience of the examinees.

The WBTC operation during the exam period will be monitored from two control rooms.

Leave of crews and bus maintenance workers will be restricted during this period to operate maximum WBTC buses.

Moreover, the crew have been directed to allow examinees to board all types of buses from any unscheduled stoppages for the candidate to reach the exam centre.

The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) will run additional intra-district and inter-district bus services during the Madhyamik examination.

Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division will also provide additional stoppages for 13 passenger trains running between 10 am to 11:45 am and 3 pm to 4:30 pm during the Madhyamik examination.

For the convenience of the candidates, the ER’s Sealdah Division provided additional stoppages at Palta, Jagaddal, Kankinara and Payradanga stations on the Sealdah-Ranaghat section and Bibhuti Bhushan halt station in Barasat-Bangaon section.

These stoppages will be provided on February 23, February 24, February 25, February 28, March 1, March 2, March 3 and March 4 to cater to the rush of the candidates during the examination days.

Madhyamik examinations will take place at 2867 centres across the state.