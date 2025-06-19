Madhyamik: 9 new entrants in top ten after post-publication review & scrutiny results

Kolkata: Nine new students have made their way into the top ten merit list of Madhyamik 2025 following the release of the post-publication review (PPR) and scrutiny (PPS) results by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday. In addition, four students already on the list have seen changes in their ranks following mark updates.

State Education minister Bratya Basu took to the social media platform X to announce: “Marks of 10,060 successful candidates and 1,182 unsuccessful candidates have been revised. The total number of top ten rank-holders has increased from 66 to 75,” he posted. Among the new entrants, five students who were previously ranked 11th have moved up to secure the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions. Debjit Laha of Ramakrishna Mission Sarada Vidyapith (Bankura) and Antarip Maity of Tamluk Hamilton High School (East Midnapore) have both climbed to the 8th position with 688 marks.

Chayan Roy of Balurghat High School (South Dinajpur) has secured the 9th position with 687 marks, while Ananya Majumder of Mathabhanga Girls’ High School (Cooch Behar) and Prerona Baidya of Sarada Vidyapith (South 24-Parganas) have been placed at the 10th rank with 686 marks each. Three others who were earlier ranked 12th have also entered the top ten. Rupam Dikshit of Ramakrishna Sikshamandir (East Midnapore) has moved to the 9th position, while Pragyan Debnath of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir (Malda) and Sayandip Ghosh of Bishnupur High School (Bankura) are now ranked 10th. Additionally, Soham Karan of Contai Model Institution (East Midnapore), who was previously ranked 13th, has also climbed to the 10th position.

In terms of rank adjustments, East Midnapore’s Supratik Manna of Contai Model Institution has jumped from 4th to 2nd position with 694 marks. Srijan Pramanik (Malda) and Souptik Mukherjee (Bankura) have moved from 8th to 7th place, while Samyak Das of Nava Nalanda Santiniketan (Birbhum) has risen from 10th to 9th.

This year, 9,69,424 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination, an increase of more than 56,000 (6.22 per cent) compared to last year. Of these, 45,718 candidates (4.72 per cent) applied for scrutiny, involving 1,48,073 answer scripts. Marks were revised in 10,060 cases, down by over 2,400 (2.55 per cent) from last year.

For review, 14,538 answer scripts belonging to 3,699 students (0.38 per cent) were evaluated. Revised marks were awarded in 1,182 cases, marking a decline of over 55 cases (0.57 per cent) from last year.

Amid questions over the evaluation process, a WBBSE official clarified that most rank changes involved an increase of just 1-3 marks. “The highest increment this year was 7 marks, and the number of revised answer scripts has decreased compared to last year,” the official said.