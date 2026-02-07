Madhyamik 2026: Exams of 13 more candidates cancelled; total rises to 19

Kolkata: The entire examination of 13 candidates was cancelled after they were caught with mobile phones inside examination halls during the History paper on Friday, taking the total number of such cancellations to 19 in the first three days of Madhyamik 2026.



Of the 13 candidates, four each were from Kolkata and Kalimpong, while the others were from Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, and East Burdwan.

Board records showed multiple candidates from the same schools being caught at particular venues. Two candidates of Maruganj High School were detected at Talliguri High School in Cooch Behar.

Four candidates of Al-Hamd WSA High School were caught at Sanghamitra Vidyalaya in Kolkata, while four candidates of Mulbusty

Judhabir High School were caught at Bagrakote High School in Kalimpong.

In other cases, one candidate of Katwa Bharati Bhavan was caught at Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School in East Burdwan, one candidate of Baniapara

Chowrasta High School was caught at Duramari CK High School in Jalpaiguri, and one candidate of Mobarakpur High School was caught at Chanchal Rani Dakshayani Girls’ High School in Malda.

Board rules state that the entire examination of a candidate will be cancelled if any electronic device, including a mobile phone, calculator, ear buds, smart watch, or Bluetooth device, is found in the examination hall. The device will also be seized.

On the first day of the examination on February 2, one candidate was caught with a mobile phone during the first language paper.

Five candidates were caught on the second day during the second language paper on February 3, taking the total to 19 after the third day.