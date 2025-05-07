Madhyamik 2026 exams from February 2, routine announced

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially released the schedule for the Madhyamik Examination 2026. According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the exams will begin on February 2 and continue until February 12, 2026.

All papers will be held in a single sitting each day, from 10:45 am to 2 pm. Students will be given the first 15 minutes to read the question paper before they begin writing.

The examination will start on Monday, February 2, with the First Language paper, which includes Bengali and 11 other languages. The Second Language paper, covering English and two other options, will follow on Tuesday, February 3.

After a short break, students will appear for the History exam on Friday, February 6, followed by Geography on Saturday, February 7. Mathematics is scheduled for Monday, February 9, followed by Physical Science on Tuesday, February 10, and Life Science on Wednesday, February 11. The exams will conclude with the Optional Elective Subjects on Thursday, February 12.

The board stated that the dates for Work Education, Physical Education, and Social Service exams will be announced later. Additionally, subjects such as Computer Applications, Sewing and Needlework, Music Vocal and Music Instrumental, and other vocational subjects will follow a different examination duration and format.

The WBBSE has also mentioned that the routine is subject to change if required and any updates will be communicated well in advance.