Madhyamik 2025 to be held from Feb 14 to 24: Min

Kolkata: Madhyamik Examination 2025 will be held from February 14 to February 24, state Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday said, while informing that this year’s examination was held successfully and peacefully.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) with the use of QR codes on question paper was able to quickly trace the source in case of question paper leaks. A total of 36 candidates’ examinations were cancelled, out of which 23 were from Malda. Apart from this, 37 mobile phones were seized from Malda. Basu said that the number of secondary candidates had increased this year compared to last year. A total of 9,23,045 candidates had registered for the examination in 2,675 examination centres. The Board had held meetings ahead of the examination to ensure a way in which the question paper leaks could be curbed. “There were no complaints with regards to the questions. If you study, you will pass. We don’t want to ruin the future of any students,” Basu said, referring to the students whose exams were cancelled this year.

The meeting of Board of Discipline regarding cases of Reported Against (RA) and cancelled examination will be held on March 2 for districts under North Bengal Regional office, March 5 for Burdwan Regional Office, March 7 for Midnapore Regional Office and March 11 for Kolkata Regional Office.