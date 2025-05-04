Madhyamik 2025: Online window for answer script review, scrutiny opened

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has begun the online application process for Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) of Madhyamik 2025 answer scripts. The application window, which opened on May 2, will remain active until 5 pm on May 17. Only school authorities are authorised to submit applications via the designated WBBSE portal. The board has firmly stated that manual submissions or direct online applications by students will not be accepted.

The PPS process, intended for candidates who have passed, allows scrutiny and re-totalling of marks. Meanwhile, PPR is reserved for unsuccessful candidates and involves a full re-evaluation of answer scripts. The application fees are set at Rs. 80 per subject for PPS and Rs. 100 per subject for PPR. Schools may also collect an additional Rs. 2 per student to cover incidental expenses. To apply, students must submit a written request on plain paper to the head of their institution, including their name, roll number, and the subjects for which review or scrutiny is sought. This must be accompanied by a photocopy of the marksheet and the applicable fee in cash. This year, a total of 7,91,088 students passed the Madhyamik examinations, while 1,20,881 candidates did not qualify. The results were announced on Friday. WBBSE has urged all institutions to strictly adhere to the application guidelines and has warned that no applications will be accepted after the deadline.