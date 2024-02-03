Madhyamik 2024: Registration of two candidates cancelled for ‘paper leak’

Kolkata/Malda: By tracing the unique codes on question papers which were leaked after the Madhyamik examination 2024 commenced, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) were able to catch two Madhyamik candidates from Malda within an hour.



They will not be allowed to sit for the examination and further action against them will be determined through an RA committee meeting which will take place after completion of the examination, the Board president Ramanuj Ganguly said on Friday.

These two candidates’ examination centres were Raigram High School in English Bazar and Bedrabad High School in Lakhimpur. “Their registration and admit card have been seized. They will not be able to appear for the examination and their paper on Friday has also been cancelled,” Ganguly informed. When asked how the candidates were able to take the mobile phones inside the examination centre, Ganguly said that since the students are 16 years or below, body search and frisking is not possible. However, a basic level of checking by teachers was conducted, he informed. Some youths were spotted before an examination venue of Amrity area under English Bazar Police Station after almost an hour of commencement of Friday’s exam with photos of the question papers. The district administration reacted quickly and a team was sent there. The police also detained one for being involved in supplying chits. Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We have been informed about some unwanted incidents and immediately respond to take appropriate legal action.” A total of 9,23,045 candidates had registered for the examination in 2,675 examination centres. Around 364 candidates were given extra time while 409 candidates were given writers. Out of which 167 candidates were visually impaired. Three electronic devices, including two mobile phones and one smart watch, were seized from Jhargram, Purulia and Malda. The Board received appeals from various students including one from Patha Bhavan who sought permission for using the laptop, one for allowing the mother to remain as attendant from Panagarh Railway Colony High School and another for medical cushion from Bhatpara Amarkrishna Pathsala.

However, according to the Board, they did not receive any calls in their control room regarding transport or inability to reach. Ahead of Madhyamik, sections had apprehension over the change of exam timing from 11:45 am to 9:45 am. Meanwhile, taking a dig at BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Bratya Basu wrote on X: “Sukanta babu’s 2 students were caught copying with question papers having QR codes. To cover this misdeed he is spreading the theory of paper leak. In this context, will advise his other students that they will be ruining their careers through such misdeeds while trying to falsely malign the state government.”