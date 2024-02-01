Madhyamik 2024 examinees: Webinar held to tackle Math and Physical Science phobia

The state-level webinar committee comprising headmasters of different educational institutions joined hands to hold a webinar to alleviate any phobia regarding Mathematics and Physical Science among students ahead of the Madhyamik examination that kicks off from February 2.

The webinar involved subject experts who imparted last-minute tips to 500-odd examinees before the Madhyamik examination. Educationist Partha Karmakar and Mousumi Mukhopadhyay, assistant teacher of Physical Science of Halisahar Ramprasad Vidyapith, were part of the webinar.

“The webinar aimed to rid any phobia among students and at the same time guide them on how to score a cent percent marks in Mathematics. The video of the lecture was shared on YouTube so that all students can see it,” said Karmakar, who is also the deputy secretary of West Bengal Board of Primary Education. An examinee can search for the video using Partha Karmakar’s name.

Apart from 500-odd Madhyamik examinees, 200 heads of institutions were linked through the webinar, joined by 250-odd schools. A senior head teacher associated with the webinar committee said that their effort was aimed at benefiting the students of the 2024 Madhyamik examination. The webinar committee was formed with some 200 headmasters in the backdrop of Covid pandemic situation when a group was created involving students for imparting lessons in virtual mode.

Jadavpur Vidyapith recently organised a similar webinar on last-minute tips in English that was attended by around 170 students. The students had then proposed to hold a similar programme in Mathematics and

Physical Science.