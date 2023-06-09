Madhyamik 2023: Review of answer scripts to be held from June 9 to 15

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has sent a directive to the examiners informing them that the review and scrutiny of the answer scripts in connection with the 2023 Madhyamik examination will be held from June 9 till midnight of June 15.



The WBBSE had notified right on the day of publication of results that applications for scrutiny and review can be made in online mode. The last date for such application as announced by the Board was June 3.

The head examiners will be responsible to check whether the exercise is being done in proper manner. Then the concerned answer scripts will be uploaded in the website of the Board. The head examiners for the first time has been assigned the task of uploading the reviewed or scrutinized answer scripts in the Board website.

A candidate who is dissatisfied with his/her allotted marks in a particular subject has the liberty to apply for scrutiny and review of the answer scripts.

The Madhyamik examination results was announced on May 19, 76 days after the conclusion of the examination.

The pass percentage of the students in this year’s Madhyamik examination stood at 86.15 percent with boys outperforming girls in terms of pass percentage inspite of appearance of female examinees being 22.8 percent more than their male counterparts. Among 682321 examinees who sat for the examination this year, the number of male and female candidates are 306253 and 376068 respectively.