Madhyamik 2023 results today

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results of Madhyamik Examination 2023 on Friday.



President of WBBSE, Ramanuj Ganguly will announce the results in a press conference scheduled at 10 am at the head office of the Board at Nivedita Bhavan in Salt Lake.

The merit list of the students who will feature among the top ten rankers will also be published by the Board.

The results will be available on selected websites and apps from 12 noon. The schools will be able to avail the mark sheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from noon onwards..

Students can avail their results online from websites www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, www.wbresults.nic.in, www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha and www.schools9.com.

They can avail their results from 15 websites, including online news portals, listed by the Board.

Apart from this, the results can also be availed through apps such as Exametc.com, Madhyamik Results 2023, Madhyamik Result and FASTRESULT.

A total of 6,98,724 candidates had appeared for the Madhyamik examination which took place from February 23 to March 4.

The process of copy-checking started soon after the examinations were completed and the papers were distributed amongst 1,153 head examiners and 41,000 examiners.

The results of ICSE and CBSE board examinations has already been published.