Madhyamik 2023: Over 6.98L candidates to take test

Kolkata: Around 350 new candidates have registered for the Madhyamik examination 2023, West Board of Secondary Education President, Ramanuj Ganguly, said on Tuesday.



At least 6,98,724 candidates will be appearing for the examination that will be conducted from February 23 to March 4.

The results of the examination will be announced by the last week of May. “I wish to visit several districts during the examination,” Ganguly said, wishing the candidates good luck and advising them to appear for the examination with a calm head.

The State Education Minister, Bratya Basu, had earlier stated that the board will pave the way for the candidates to register themselves even after passing the registration deadline. This year, there has been a massive drop in the number of candidates appearing for the Madhyamik. This year, 6,98,724 candidates will appear for the examination as compared to the 10,98,775 candidates who had taken the exam last year.

Meanwhile, the Board ensured that no candidate who wants to appear for the examination is left behind. They also responded to emergency cases to ensure the same. Ganguly shared that the board has come to know that a candidate from Kolkata is hospitalised. “We have asked for a doctor’s certificate to ensure that the candidate is fit for the exam and a secluded space can be arranged for them. If we get these two assurances, we will plan it accordingly,” Ganguly said.

This time around 987 candidates under Child with Special Needs (CWSN) will sit for the Madhyamik Examination and extra time will be provided to 359 of them. There are 1641 sub-venues for the examination and 1226 main venues or centres.

To ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly, the board has appointed 40,500 examiners, amongst which 1153 are head examiners. Around 35,000 invigilators will conduct the examination. “We have checked each venue carefully and are overseeing the preparations,” Ganguly pointed out.

According to the consolidated report collected by the board, in maximum districts, there is 99 per cent to 100 percent CCTV coverage. The coverage is slightly low in a district or two. “When we began, around 200 schools were under CCTV coverage. Now, CCTVs have been fitted in around 2790 to 2795,” Ganguly stated.