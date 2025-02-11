Madhyamik: 2 examinees ‘attacked’ by miscreants

Siliguri: Two Madhyamik examinees were allegedly beaten up by some miscreants at their residence in Goala Patti, Ward 4 in Siliguri, just a day before their examination. The attack, allegedly carried out by local miscreants involved in drug-related activities, has left the victims hospitalised and forced them to give their exams from the hospital beds.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the residence of Mohammad Nazrul Ansari, a civic volunteer who has been posted at Uttarayon Outpost where a CCTV camera was being installed. According to family members, several miscreants from the area launched an attack on the family, fearing that the surveillance system would expose their illicit drug trade.

The two students, identified as Afreen Ansari and Shaina Ansari, relatives of the civic volunteer, both from Rajendra Prasad High School, sustained serious injuries along with other family members. The victims were immediately admitted to Siliguri District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. On Monday, doctors had discharged them and police from Khalpara Outpost took the students to their examination centre but their health condition deteriorated and they were brought back to the hospital and they gave their exams in the female ward.

Chandan Ghosh, Superintendent of the hospital, said: “They will be released once their health improves.”

Meanwhile, Rajiv Pramanik, District Inspector (DI) of schools, visited the hospital to see the examinees and assess their situation.

The victims’ family has lodged a written complaint against six accused individuals at the Khalpara police outpost. Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East said: “A complaint has been lodged. Investigation is underway.”