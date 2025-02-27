Madhyamgram murder: ‘Mother-daughter duo forced victim to change ATM PIN’

Kolkata: The two women who tried to dump the body of their relative in the Hooghly River at Kumortuli Ghat had compelled the victim Sumita Ghosh to change her ATM card pin.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the investigation of the murder case was handed over to the Madhyamgram Police Station under Barasat Police District following a court order since the murder spot is in Madhyamgram.

Sources said till the time Kolkata Police conducted the probe, it was found that the accused duo Arati Ghosh and her daughter Falguni Ghosh brought the trolley bag in a cycle van to Doltala area in Madhyamgram. They then hired a taxi to reach the Kumartuli area. Police learnt that the mother-daughter duo was trying to grab the money that Sumita had in her bank account.

Once she was compelled to change the PIN of her ATM card, the accused persons withdrew about Rs 25,000. Later they killed her on Monday by smashing her head with a brick bat. Forensic experts visited the victim’s house in Bireshpally of Madhyamgram and collected samples.

The mother-daughter duo was produced at the Bankshall Court and remanded to judicial custody for one day.

They will be produced at the Barasat Court on Thursday by the cops of Madhyamgram Police Station.