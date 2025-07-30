Madhya Pradesh a living hell for Dalit, Adivasi women: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for a series of incidents of atrocities on women in the state for the past two years.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal shared data on social media to highlight the growing seriousness of the issue in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that the BJP government there had admitted in the Assembly that a series of such incidents occurred between 2022 and 2024.

Quoting data, the Trinamool said around 558 women were murdered, while 338 were gang-raped and 5,983 were molested in Madhya Pradesh, translating to 5 molestation cases every single day.

Around 1,906 cases of domestic violence also occurred in the last two years. It further pointed out that 44,978 cases of atrocities against Dalit and Adivasi women also happened, averaging 41 crimes per day. About 7,418 SC/ST women were also raped, Trinamool alleged.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said: “Madhya Pradesh, under @BJP4India, has become a living hell for Dalit and Adivasi women. By the own admission of @DrMohanYadav51.”

The ruling party in Bengal raised questions as to why the National Commission for Women was not rushing to Madhya Pradesh after so many incidents of atrocities on women. “Where is @NCWIndia now? Where are @NCSC_GoI and @ncsthq? Why aren’t they rushing to Madhya Pradesh? Because @BJP4India operates on a ‘Commission-Omission Model.’ They dispatch COMMISSIONS to Opposition-ruled states at the drop of a hat, but slip into convenient OMISSION when atrocities take place in Double Engine states. Shame on BJP. Shame on every institution that stays silent in the face of this horror,” Trinamool Congress stated on social media.