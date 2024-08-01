Madherdabri Tea Garden introduces ‘Mango Tea’

Alipurduar: In recent years, a noticeable decline in tea consumption among Gen Z has impacted the tea auction market significantly.



As demand drops, plantation owners are compelled to auction tea at substantially lower prices.

To survive in this competitive landscape, continuous experimentation with tea flavours has become imperative.

In response to this challenge, the Madherdabri tea garden in Alipurduar has launched ‘Mango Tea’, pairing Malda’s world-famous fragrant mango ‘Langra’ with high-quality green tea. This innovative product aims to rekindle tea lovers’ interest and cater to evolving tastes.

The introduction of ‘Mango Tea’ marks a first for the Dooars region. According to the Madherdabri tea garden authorities, no other local tea garden has brought such a product to market. However, the price point is notably high, with one kilogram of ‘Mango Tea’ priced at Rs 5,500. Despite the steep cost, discerning Bengali tea enthusiasts have eagerly embraced this new offering, causing a rush of purchases since its launch.

The unique production process involves sterilising ‘Langra’ mango slices and blending with green tea, allowing the mango’s mild sweetness and aroma to infuse seamlessly with the tea. This results in a delightful combination of flavors that has garnered widespread attention.

The acclaim for ‘Mango Tea’ has not been confined to Alipurduar or even the state; it has attracted international interest. A substantial export order has already been placed by buyers in London, indicating the global potential of this innovative tea. Chinmoy Dhar, General Manager of the Madherdabri tea garden, stated: “To keep pace with evolving tastes and needs, we must continually introduce new ideas. We have already seen success with our White Tea, Blue Tea, Rose Tea, Ginger Mixed Tea, and Moonlit Tea (CTC). Prioritizing the preferences of the new generation is crucial, which is why we are excited to introduce ‘Mango Tea’.”