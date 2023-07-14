Madhabi Mukherjee diagnosed with advanced vasculitic dermatitis

Legendary Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee (81) who had been admitted to a private hospital in the

city on June 21 was diagnosed with advanced vasculitic dermatitis.

The private hospital issued a press statement on Thursday saying that Mukherjee who is known as hypertensive and diabetic is presently hemodynamically stable and her sugar levels are under control. “She is on medical management and will be discharged soon,” reads the press statement. A team of doctors has been keeping a close watch on her health status.

Veteran actress Mukherjee was admitted to a hospital last year as well due to old age-related ailments. He had been suffering from anaemia and uncontrolled diabetes for a long time.

Mukherjee, was one of the favourite actresses of noted filmmaker Satyajit Ray. She worked in many Bengali films, including ‘Charulata’.

She has also worked with actors like Soumitra Chatterjee and Uttam Kumar. Mukherjee received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film ‘Dibratareer Kaabya’.