Madarihat bypoll: Over 2 lakh voters to decide fate of 7 candidates, 226 polling booths set up

Alipurduar: The by-election for the Madarihat Assembly Constituency will take place today following the resignation of BJP MLA Manoj Tigga, who vacated the seat after his victory in the Alipurduar Lok Sabha election earlier this year. This election coincides with by-elections for five other constituencies across Bengal.

In the Madarihat by-election, a total of 2,20,101 voters will cast their votes to determine the outcome among seven candidates. The electorate includes 1,08,253 male voters, 1,11,843 female voters and five voters registered under the third gender.

This election has generated significant attention as a four-way contest has emerged, featuring Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jay Prakash Toppo, BJP candidate Rahul Lohar, Congress candidate Vikas Champramari and Padam Oraon from the Left Front’s RSP. Despite the presence of multiple candidates, political analysts suggest that the primary battle will be between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

Additionally, one Independent candidate, Budhhiman Lama, could potentially challenge BJP’s influence by drawing support from the Gorkha voter base.

The constituency has been divided into 226 polling booths, including three auxiliary booths, to accommodate voters. According to the District Election Office, 1,179 government employees have been appointed to oversee polling

activities. Polling personnel, along with EVMs and other equipment, were dispatched from the Alipurduar Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. In terms of security, 600 state police personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth and secure election process. Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi has stated that none of the polling booths have been marked as sensitive.

Special measures have been undertaken by the Jalpaiguri and Jaldapara forest divisions for polling stations situated near forest areas, known to be vulnerable to wildlife interference.

Forest officials have increased patrols and personnel around booths located close to forest villages, particularly those susceptible to elephant movements. Forest personnel will also maintain a vigilant watch throughout election day to ensure voter safety in these areas.