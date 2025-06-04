Madarihat: BJP ‘losing grip’ as party member joins TMC

Alipurduar: The BJP’s influence in the Madarihat Assembly Constituency appears to be waning, with significant political shifts occurring even in areas once considered its strongholds. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Parade Ground in Alipurduar, a key BJP member of the Birpara-I Gram Panchayat, which includes the residence of Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). On Saturday, Chandan Kujur, a BJP Panchayat member from Part No. 14/152 — where the MP’s home — joined the Trinamool Congress. His defection is seen as a blow to the BJP, especially as it comes from the heart of a Panchayat once firmly under the party’s control.

In the 2023 Panchayat elections, both the BJP and Trinamool Congress secured 15 seats each in the 30-member Birpara-I Gram Panchayat. However, a Trinamool member was later expelled following an arrest in a murder case, giving the BJP a numerical edge to form the board. Since then, two BJP members have crossed over to Trinamool — one before the Assembly by-election and now, Chandan Kujur. This has tilted the balance to 16 for Trinamool and 13 for BJP.

Explaining his decision to leave the BJP, Kujur said: “The MP’s house is in the next neighbourhood, yet we lack basic amenities — no proper roads, waterlogging is common and requests for culvert repairs went unanswered. Despite having both the MP and MLA from the BJP, there was no development. I joined Trinamool in hopes of better governance.” Madarihat MLA Jay Prakash Toppo welcomed the move, saying: “Madarihat is no longer a BJP bastion. The by-election result proved that. BJP members are increasingly turning to us. We’re confident that the Trinamool will soon take over the Birpara-I Gram Panchayat board.” Repeated attempts to reach MP Manoj Tigga for a comment went unanswered.

