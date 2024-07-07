Madan Mohan’s Rath Yatra celebrated with royal traditions

Cooch Behar: Madan Mohan, the deity worshiped by the Maharajas of Cooch Behar, embarked on a journey to his aunt’s house (Mashir Bari) in a beautifully adorned chariot (Rath). Accompanying Madan Mohan were the deities from the Dangrai and Rajmata temples.

On the day of Rath Yatra, a special Puja was conducted at the Kathamiya Temple in Cooch Behar. After the Puja, Madan Mohan mounted the Rath and began his journey towards the Rajmata temple in Gunjabari, Cooch Behar.

The royal representative, Ajay Kumar Devbaxi and Arvind Kumar Meena, the District Magistrate and president of the Cooch Behar Debuttor Trust Board,

participated in the Puja and symbolically tugged on the chariot’s rope, marking the procession’s start.

Thousands of residents joined in, pulling the Rath through the town until it arrived at Madan Mohan’s aunt’s house in the evening. While Rath Yatra with Lord Jagannath is celebrated across India, the Rath Yatra of Madan Mohan Dev, the presiding deity of the Cooch Behar Maharajas, is unique. In Cooch Behar, Lord Shri Krishna is worshiped as Madan Mohan. The Rath procession follows royal-era customs. Royal priest Shiv Kumar Chakraborty said: “The Puja starts at 9:30 am according to royal period rituals. Madan Mohan Dev is taken out of the temple at 4:50 pm after a special Puja. After being placed in the chariot, He leaves for his aunt’s house at 4:55 pm. After seven days, Madan Mohan Dev returns.”

Arvind Kumar Meena, the District Magistrate, said: “Madan Mohan Dev went to his aunt’s house today after a special Puja. This Rath Yatra follows all royal customs. It feels good to be part of this Rath Yatra for the first time.”