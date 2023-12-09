Madan Mitra shifted to SSKM’s critical care unit

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra was shifted to the Critical Care Unit of the SSKM Hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated.



He was admitted to the SSKM Hospital late on Monday evening after he complained of breathing issues. He remained under treatment at the Woodburn Ward of the hospital since his admission.

His respiratory distress aggravated on Thursday night following which he was shifted. He was suffering from pneumonia. He has been admitted under Dr Atanu Pal.

Several other doctors are also attending Mitra. Several tests have been performed on him. He had complained of a high fever when he was taken to the hospital. He had also been suffering from chest pain.