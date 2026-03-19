Madan Mitra keen on campaigning for Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore

Kolkata: Madan Mitra, who is contesting from Kamarhati Constituency, said that he would be honoured if Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee gives him a chance to campaign for her in the Bhowanipore Constituency.



“It will be an honour if Mamata Banerjee allows me to campaign for her in the Bhowanipore Constituency,” Mitra said.

In the Bhowanipore Constituency, Mamata is pitted against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. A day after Banerjee announced Madan Mitra’s name to contest again from Kamarhati seat, Mitra himself went to his Constituency and convened back-to-back meetings withparty workers.

After his name was announced from Kamarhati Constituency, party workers were elated and when Mitra arrived in his Constituency, they smeared ‘abir’ on him.

Arrested in 2014 for his alleged link to the Saradha chit fund scam, he got bail in October 2016.

TMC workers in Kamarhati smeared green abir on Mitra as he got out of his car. They claimed they had seen Mitra’s patience towards the party despite many ups and downs in his political career and that he remained consistent in his support for the TMC chairperson.

In 2026, he has again been given a ticket from Kamarhati.

Mitra said: “I have been given a big responsibility by Mamata Banerjee, and my sole objective is to win the hearts of the people of my Constituency. I know whoever the BJP candidate is, I will win from this Constituency. The enthusiasm of the people shows that they still love me despite many ups and downs in my political career.”

He added: “I know Mamata Banerjee will emerge victorious again with an absolute majority and our target is to capture Delhi in 2029. Kamarhati will also emerge victorious and I am happy that people of my constituency have full faith and confidence in me.”

On March 12, Madan Mitra organised a grand Iftar party in Kamarhati, inviting people of all religions.

A large number of people attended the event.

It may be mentioned that party workers referred to him as the “captain,” who was “missing in action in 2016.” He has once again become active in Kamarhati after being named as a candidate by the TMC.

In 2011, Mitra was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Kamarhati Constituency. He became the Sports Minister and Transport Minister in the first Mamata Banerjee Cabinet.

On November 18, 2015, he resigned from the Cabinet after being named as an accused in the Saradha chit fund scam.