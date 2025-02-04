Madan Mitra apologises for controversial remarks

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra on Monday in his letter to party’s state president Subrata Bakshi apologised for saying that the party awarded key positions, including those in the Cabinet, in exchange of money.

In the letter to Bakshi, Mitra said that party supremo Mamata Banerjee was disheartened for his recent statements which had also an adverse impact on the party. He also expressed his regret for making such comments in the media.

On January 31, he told a Bengali news channel: “A massive money transaction cycle is rampant in the party currently... Say I am an MLA and I want a Minister’s post. Now, to be a Minister with a good portfolio, I’ll have to give them Rs 10 crore. I give that to them but with no guarantee. If I finally become a Minister, I will make Rs 20 crore out of that Rs 10 crore. If not, I will lose Rs 10 crore.”

He had also said the party “did not engage in such practices before” and blamed I-PAC for starting a culture of collecting funds.

However, on Monday Mitra took an U-turn and apologised, on television as well, saying: “Nowhere in my statement did I name Mamata Banerjee. I do not have the authority to accuse her of anything. I sincerely apologise if my audacity affected her in any way.”